Seeking Sponsors For“ART AUCTION FOR HOPE” A Premier Charity Event Leading Art Basel Events 2024

Date: December 3 2024 Location: Wynwood District, Miami Theme: Surrealistic Space & Art

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce“ART AUCTION FOR HOPE ,” an exclusive charity event and auction, to be held on December 3, 2024, in the art district of Miami. This event marks the first kick-off party during Art Basel and will feature a spectacular evening of art, entertainment, red carpet and philanthropy benefiting Hope for the Day ( )-a four star-rated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to dedicated to proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. HFTD focuses on offering counseling to individuals from underserved communities.Why Sponsor?By sponsoring“ART AUCTION FOR HOPE,” your brand will be directly associated with one of the most high-profile charitable events of the year, opening Art Basel Miami, one of the world's most prestigious art fairs. Events by Aria is also planning extensive social media influencing coverage including a pre-event YouTube channel, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts for all levels of sponsorship starting with your sign up.Sponsorship Packages:Brushstroke level – $5,000.5 tickets to the event, 5 tickets to Art Basel.Company name on event signage.Tax deduction for the amount donated.Logo prominently displayed throughout the event.Monthly recognition on all event social media platformsMasterpiece Level – $10,000.8 tickets to the event, 8 tickets to Art Basel.All prior level perks included.Enhanced brand visibility with special mention during the eventCollectors level – $30,000.10 tickets to the event, 10 tickets to Art Basel.All prior level perks included.Exclusive branding opportunities and additional recognition on promotional materialsCurator's Legacy – $60,000.Two VIP tables for 20 guests at the front of the event, 20 tickets to AB.Donor suites at the Fontainebleau Hotel from Friday through Monday (December 6–9).VIP Table at the exclusive after-party at Club LIV.Day party cabana and bottle service at the Post-Gala Day Party.Spa treatment for two at the Fontainebleau's renowned Lapis Spa.VIP car service throughout your stay in Miami.VIP gift bag with luxury items for each guest.All collectors level perks plus top-tier branding as a presenting sponsor with special recognition during the event and pre-social media postingSponsorship Recognition:At each sponsorship level, your company will gain pre and post event multi-media exposure to an elite audience of art collectors, celebrities, philanthropists, and influencers. Entertainment for the evening includes performances by the legendary Soul Brothers and appearances from A-list celebrities, models and designers who have pledged their support for this crucial cause. Guests will be treated to a visually engaging, surrealistic, space-themed event with stunning red carpet moments and imaginative, out-of-this-world fashionContact:Affairs by Aria...Phone 240-620-1463PRJulie Carstairs 323-229-3624Communication CoordinatorEdeena 'Cali' Crape 314-405-1647Event CoordinatorAsha Mollier 619-943-9928Media ContactLuci Pemoni 808-226-9800

Aria Shokrai

Affairs by Aria

+1 240-620-1463

email us here

