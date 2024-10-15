Garabagh Revival Fund To Allocate Financial Support For Memorial Complexes In Garabagh
Date
10/15/2024 6:08:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
At the order of the country's leadership and in collaboration
with the Ministry of Culture, we will soon begin allocating
financial support for the project to create memorial complexes in
Garabagh.
This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh
Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, during his remarks to journalists at
the 4th Azerbaijan International exhibition for the Restoration,
Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh ("Rebuild Garabagh"),
which was held as part of the Caspian construction Week,
Azernews reports.
According to him, the construction of a large central park in
the city of Fuzuli, along with various facilities including
restaurants, playgrounds, sports grounds, bridges, and other
structures, will commence in the near future.
"These projects are currently under examination. At the same
time, with the support of the fund, we have initiated a project
related to ecology in the city of Fuzuli and Zangilan district,"
said R. Hajiyev.
It should be noted that the Garabagh Revival Fund was
established based on the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated
January 4, 2021.
The Fund provides financial support and attracts investments for
the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated
from occupation, transforming them into a region with a stable
economy and high prosperity. It also promotes public-private
partnerships in this field and provides information both
domestically and internationally about the work being done, as well
as carrying out awareness and necessary campaigning efforts.
