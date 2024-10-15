Complaints surface from Jordanian citizens after abrupt cancellation of the UK`s e-Visa program

(MENAFN) In recent weeks, numerous complaints have surfaced from Jordanian citizens following the abrupt cancellation of the United Kingdom's electronic visa (e-Visa) program for Jordanians. According to Atallah Abu Assaf, a member of the complaints committee at the of and Antiquities, many citizens have voiced their concerns directly to the ministry regarding the financial repercussions of this decision.



Abu Assaf explained that the United Kingdom's cancellation of the e-Visas has resulted in significant financial losses for many Jordanians. This decision has barred any Jordanian who obtained an electronic visa from traveling to the United Kingdom if their visa was canceled after October 8, despite having confirmed travel reservations in the United Kingdom. The situation has left many individuals feeling stranded and frustrated, as they are unable to fulfill their travel plans.



It is important to note that the United Kingdom government initially suspended the e-Visa system for Jordanians starting September 10. While those who had obtained visas before this date were still able to travel, a shocking announcement on October 8 extended the cancellation to all Jordanians, even if they had previously secured an electronic visa.



As of September 10, the British government revoked the e-Visa privileges that had been available to Jordanian citizens for several months. Consequently, any Jordanian wishing to visit the United Kingdom must now apply for a visa through the embassy, a process that is not only time-consuming but also more expensive. In contrast, the United Kingdom continues to offer the e-Visa advantage to citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, highlighting a disparity in treatment that has added to the frustrations of Jordanian travelers.



The cumulative impact of these developments has prompted a wave of dissatisfaction among Jordanians, leading to calls for action and support from local authorities to address the grievances stemming from this abrupt policy change. The situation remains fluid, with citizens hoping for a resolution that could restore their ability to travel freely to the United Kingdom.

