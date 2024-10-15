CCD Refutes Reports About 100,000 North Korean Troops Being Trained For War Against Ukraine
10/15/2024 5:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has denied media reports about the alleged training of 100,000 North Korean soldiers to participate in the war in Ukraine.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, wrote about this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Reports about the training of 100,000 North Korean troops and their deployment on the territory of Ukraine, which emerged in the media, are not true,” he wrote, adding that less than 1% of the North Korean army's officers speak Russian.
“It is important to understand this in order to analyze the possibility of involving these military personnel in the future Russian army operations," he said.
As some media outlets reported, North Korea may send 10,000 to 100,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Several thousand North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training in Russia.
