Caspian Construction Week Kicks Off In Baku: Hub For Innovation And Int'l Collaboration

Caspian Week has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

From October 15-17, the Caspian Construction Week, an important event in the region's construction sector, will be held at the Baku Expo Center.

As part of Caspian Construction Week, the following exhibitions will take place: the 4th Azerbaijan International Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh "Rebuild Garabagh," the 29th Azerbaijan International Construction "BakuBuild," the 16th International Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pool "Aquatherm Baku," as well as the 12th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport “Road&Traffic” exhibition.

These exhibitions are organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the special representatives of the President of the Republic in the Garabagh economic region, and the regions of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, and Kalbajar, along with several other agencies, including the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Baku City Executive Authority, the Garabagh Revival Fund, the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA), the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, the Association of Construction Materials Manufacturers, the Association of Construction Manufacturers, and the Association of Exhibition Organizers.

Currently, over 380 companies from 22 countries are participating in the exhibitions within Caspian Construction Week.

To support the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, each exhibitor is contributing to the Garabagh Revival Fund at the initiative of the organizers. From 2021 to the present, a total of AZN 109,243.16 in donations has been raised.

The event's business program includes sessions, panel discussions, and B2B and B2G meetings where experts and specialists will share their knowledge and experience in construction. This provides visitors with opportunities to gain insights into the latest industry trends and enhance their professional skills. Additionally, the international status of the exhibitions allows participants to showcase foreign products in the Azerbaijani market and explore new markets and opportunities.

Caspian Construction Week has become a key international event that promotes the integration of the latest technologies and innovative solutions in construction and infrastructure, contributing to the strengthening of international business relations. Each year, this event serves as a vital platform for implementing projects aimed at the sustainable development of the Caspian region's economy and establishing strategic partnerships.