Caspian Construction Week Kicks Off In Baku: Hub For Innovation And Int'l Collaboration

Nazrin Abdul
Caspian construction Week has started in Baku,
Azernews reports.
From October 15-17, the Caspian Construction Week, an important
event in the region's construction sector, will be held at the Baku
Expo Center.
As part of Caspian Construction Week, the following exhibitions
will take place: the 4th Azerbaijan International Rehabilitation,
Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh "Rebuild Garabagh," the
29th Azerbaijan International Construction "BakuBuild," the 16th
International Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply,
Plumbing, and Swimming Pool "Aquatherm Baku," as well as the 12th
Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport
“Road&Traffic” exhibition.
These exhibitions are organized by the Ministry of Economy of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, the special representatives of the
President of the Republic in the Garabagh economic region, and the
regions of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan,
and Kalbajar, along with several other agencies, including the
State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, the Small and
Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA), the Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Baku City Executive
Authority, the Garabagh Revival Fund, the State Housing
Construction Agency (MIDA), the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan,
the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, the Association of
Construction Materials Manufacturers, the Association of
Construction Manufacturers, and the Association of Exhibition
Organizers.
Currently, over 380 companies from 22 countries are
participating in the exhibitions within Caspian Construction
Week.
To support the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated
territories, each exhibitor is contributing to the Garabagh Revival
Fund at the initiative of the organizers. From 2021 to the present,
a total of AZN 109,243.16 in donations has been raised.
The event's business program includes sessions, panel
discussions, and B2B and B2G meetings where experts and specialists
will share their knowledge and experience in construction. This
provides visitors with opportunities to gain insights into the
latest industry trends and enhance their professional skills.
Additionally, the international status of the exhibitions allows
participants to showcase foreign products in the Azerbaijani market
and explore new markets and opportunities.
Caspian Construction Week has become a key international event
that promotes the integration of the latest technologies and
innovative solutions in construction and infrastructure,
contributing to the strengthening of international business
relations. Each year, this event serves as a vital platform for
implementing projects aimed at the sustainable development of the
Caspian region's economy and establishing strategic
partnerships.
