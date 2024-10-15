Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Visits ICESCO Headquarters

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
visited the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational,
Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco,
where she met with Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, ICESCO Director
General, Azernews reports.
The discussions focused on the activities of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, Azerbaijan-ICESCO cooperation, and joint projects.
They also touched on collaboration within the framework of the
29th session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United
Nations Framework convention on Climate Change, set to be held in
Azerbaijan this November, where ICESCO will have its own stand.
As the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva
shared insights into ecological projects implemented by the Public
Union. Future cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and
ICESCO in environmental protection was also explored.
Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, and Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik signed an agreement on
cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO to
support educational and social projects for internally displaced
girls and boarding houses in Burkina Faso.
The project aims to provide essential resources, a safe
environment, and educational support for girl students, including
seminars, computer rooms, and libraries in schools. Running until
October 2025, the project will benefit several cities in Burkina
Faso.
The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Museum of the
Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization at ICESCO
headquarters, where Leyla Aliyeva signed the guest book.
Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991, and the
relationship between the country and the organization has
strengthened since 2006, when Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's First
Vice-President, was named an ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO share a commitment to
education, culture, and healthcare, with projects aligning with
ICESCO's core activities.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108779289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.