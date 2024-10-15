Arab League Chief Visits Turkiye To Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit headed on Tuesday to the Turkish Capital, Ankara in an official visit after receiving an invitation from the Turkish government.

The Secretary General's Spokesperson Jamal Rushdi said in a statement that during the visit both sides are scheduled to discuss the latest developments in the region in general, and the Palestinian issue in particular.

He added that it is expected that both sides will discuss bilateral ties and ways to strengthen cooperation between the Arab League and Turkiye.

He pointed out that Abul-Gheit will participate in the 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum scheduled to be held on October 17 in Istanbul. (end)

