Shiftmove Acquires French Fleet Management Company Optimum Automotive In Drive To Become Industry Leader

Shiftmove aims to become Europe's leader for digital fleet solutions by 2027 and increase the efficiency of more than one million commercial vehicles



will create a group that employs over 350 people and supports 18,000 corporate customers with more than 550,000 under management



The company is leading the way to hardware free connected vehicles through a powerful combination of AI-supported software and telematics to ensure greater efficiency and lower emissions for European fleets



Strict sustainability regulations and rising costs for fuel, insurances and repairs put fleet management industry under pressure - only 30% of European companies currently use fleet management software

Berlin, Germany & Aix-en-Provence, France; 15th October 2024: Shiftmove, the German-Swiss platform for fleet management software, is acquiring the French digital fleet management platform Optimum Automotive.

The acquisition will enable Shiftmove, which was formed in 2023 from the merger of the two fleet management market leaders Avrios and Vimcar, to expand into France - Europe's largest fleet market.

Optimum Automotive, which operates heavily in France, Portugal, Spain and Africa, has 107 employees, 7,500 customers and 200,000 vehicles under management.

Together, the two companies employ over 350 people and support more than 18,000 corporate customers with more than 550,000 vehicles under management. Users of the software solutions come for example from industries such as construction, technical support, healthcare, production and administration.

The acquisition is a strong signal of consolidation and digitalisation of the European fleet and mobility management market.

Shiftmove's unique combination of software and telematics solutions enable small and medium-sized companies as well as large companies, such as Hotpoint UK Appliances, Actavo, All Saved, DB Schenker, McMakler and flaschenpost, to manage their vehicle fleets more economically and decisively drive the transformation to low-emission mobility. By automating previously time-consuming, manual processes and carrying out detailed data analyses, companies can use the modern software solutions to save costs and resources and plan the switch to alternative drive types in a targeted manner.

Francine Gervazio, CEO of Shiftmove, says:“We have the clear vision that more than one million vehicles will be managed via our cloud-based software solutions by 2027.

“The pressure on companies is growing enormously: increasingly stricter sustainability regulations and sharply rising costs for fuel, insurance and repairs require rapid action. With a powerful combination of top-edge software and telematics we are making the management of vehicle fleets as simple and efficient as possible, helping companies to increase their competitiveness and meet their sustainability goals.”

“With more than 10 million commercial vehicles, France is the largest fleet market in Europe. The digitalisation potential of the industry is immense. Only one in three European companies currently uses fleet management software to manage their own vehicle fleet.”

Daniel Vassallucci, CEO and Founder of Optimum Automotive, adds:“The acquisition by Shiftmove takes Optimum Automotive to the next level of growth, with the aim of becoming the European market leader for integrated telematics and software solutions for corporate fleets. Our product portfolios complement each other perfectly and form a strong, state-of-the-art offering for our more than 18,000 joint fleet customers across Europe.”

Behind Shiftmove is the global tech-investment company Battery Ventures, based in Boston, USA.

