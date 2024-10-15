(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santiago Bausili, the head of Argentina's Central Bank, spoke at the 2024 Monetary and in Buenos Aires. He emphasized the government's fiscal actions and their positive effect on inflation expectations.



Bausili's speech took place at the Palacio Libertad, the venue for this important event. The Central president noted a significant trend in inflation forecasts.



According to the Expectations Report (REM), predicted inflation rates have consistently decreased over the first seven months of 2024. Interestingly, these forecasts have been higher than the actual observed inflation rates.



Bausili stressed the importance of addressing fiscal dominance in economic discussions. He praised the fiscal indicators achieved so far as a major success of President Javier Milei's economic program.







The Central Bank chief pointed out a concerning historical pattern in Argentina's monetary policy. For the past two decades, the Central Bank has provided monetary financing to the Treasury every year.



This practice continued even during years of primary budget surpluses. Bausili revealed that over 60% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had been financed through money printing.



The situation worsened in recent years. In the last four years alone, the Central Bank financed the Treasury with at least 22% of GDP. However, Bausili announced a significant shift in this trend. The Central Bank is now working to rectify its balance sheet.

Argentina's Treasury Contributes to Central Bank Balance for First Time in Decades

For the first time, the Treasury is contributing to improving the Central Bank's balance. This change represents a contractionary factor in the money supply. Official data supports this positive trend in Argentina's fiscal situation.



In the first eight months of 2024, the national public sector achieved a primary fiscal surplus of about 1.5% of GDP. When accounting for debt expenses, the financial surplus reached 0.4% of GDP.



These figures indicate a notable improvement in Argentina's fiscal health. The government's commitment to fiscal discipline appears to be yielding positive results in managing inflation expectations and overall economic stability.

