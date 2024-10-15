Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards To Honour Visionary Leaders In Energy Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Over 300 global leaders from the sector will gather at the prestigious Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement on October 22nd, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Resort and Centre. This exclusive gala dinner will celebrate six distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the energy in various fields.

The sponsors of the 2024 Award are ExxonMobil, North Oil Company Qatar and TotalEnergies.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards, recognised as a benchmark of excellence, will be presented in the following categories: Qatar's Energy Industry, Natural Gas, Education for Future Energy Leaders, Renewables, Journalism, and International Energy Policy and Diplomacy.

The winners are selected based on their significant and long-lasting impact on their respective sectors, embodying leadership, innovation, and dedication to the future of energy.

Previous recipients of these coveted awards include some of the most influential names in the industry, such as James Mulva, former Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips; Rex Tillerson, former U.S. Secretary of State; Sir Mark Moody-Stuart, former Chairman of Shell and Chairman of the UN Global Compact Foundation; and Professor Michael Grätzel, Director of the Laboratory of Photonics and Interfaces at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.

Their legacies serve as an inspiration to those continuing to shape the future of global energy.

Since its inception in 2015, the Al-Attiyah Foundation has been a leading voice in the energy and sustainability space, providing expert analysis and insights into pressing global, regional, and national challenges.