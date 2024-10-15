Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award Announces Top 10 Finalists For 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has today unveiled the top 10 finalists for 2024, one of whom will go on to win the grand title award of US $ 250,000. These 10 nurses have been shortlisted from a pool of 78,000 nurses from 202 countries across the world, following a stringent review process run independently by Ernst & Young LLP, a Screening jury and the Grand jury.

The top 10 finalists for 2024 includes: Archimedes Motari (Kenya), Johnsy Inni (Papua New Guinea), Laarni Conlu Florencio (USA), Lilian Nuwabaine (Uganda), Nelson Bautista (UAE), Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane (India), Maria Victoria Juan (Philippines), Martin Schiavenato (USA), Hoi Shu Yin (Singapore) and Sylvia May Hampton (UK). To know more about the top 10 finalists, please visit:

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said,“Each and everyone of these nurses have showcased excellence – going above and beyond their duties for the wellbeing of patients and the community. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was established with this very aim – to honour, celebrate and reward the remarkable contributions of nurses and establish them as role models in the field of nursing.”

He also added ,“With more than 9000 nurses working across Aster DM Healthcare's facilities across 7 countries, we have witnessed the commitment and efforts put in by nurses very closely. This is the least we can do to shine a spotlight on the work being done by the nursing community globally.”

The final round will include interviews with respected members of the Grand Jury, and the winner will be announced at a gala event in Bengaluru, India by December 2024.

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”.

Permalink