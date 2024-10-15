Global Surge In Connected Vending Machines Points To A High-Tech Future For On-The-Go Retail

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available more than two decades ago. It has however taken years for the to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The report estimates that around 44 percent of the world's nearly 14.8 million vending machines are connected.

The has continued to gain momentum in recent years, where the demand for cashless payments has so far been a main driver, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Vending telemetry is however anticipated to have a more transformational effect on the industry as these solutions enable operators to improve their operational efficiency.

The global installed base of connected vending machines reached close to an estimated 6.5 million units in 2023. The Rest of the World markets are estimated to represent the largest share of these machines with an installed base of around 2.5 million units. The growth in the Rest of the World markets is primarily driven by the increasing number of connected machines in China and Japan. North America is the second largest market with an estimated installed base of 2.3 million connected vending machines.

In Europe, the installed base of connected vending machines is believed to have reached around 1.8 million units. The report forecasts that the number of connected vending machines worldwide will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8 percent to reach 11.4 million units by 2028. As a result, the global penetration rate will reach 71.3 percent at the end of the forecast period.

