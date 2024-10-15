Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report 2024 - Myanmar Post Telecommunications (MPT), Atom Myanmar, Ooredoo Myanmar And Mytel Dominate The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Telecoms Report 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Myanmar Telecommunications Industry Report includes a comprehensive review of the Myanmar dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Key Developments in Myanmar's Industry:



Military Coup Impacting Foreign : The 2021 coup led to significant reductions in foreign direct investment (FDI) due to political instability.

New 15% Internet Tax : A 15% tax on both mobile and fixed internet data was introduced, impacting service costs for consumers.

Telenor's Exit : In 2022, Telenor exited the Myanmar market, with Lebanon-based M1 Group and local conglomerate Shwe Byain Phyu taking over operations.

Ooredoo's Exit : In 2023, Ooredoo left the market, with its operations acquired by Singapore-based Nine Communications and Thailand's Link Group.

Slowdown in Infrastructure Rollout : The rollout of mobile towers and telecom infrastructure has slowed, especially with Mytel, due to its close ties with the junta government. Stable Industry Outlook Amid Uncertainty : Despite political challenges, Idem Est Research expects the Myanmar telecom industry to remain relatively steady, driven by the essential nature of telecommunications, even with limited foreign investment and economic sanctions.

Myanmar's Telecom Market Outlook:

Myanmar was once one of the fastest-growing telecom markets globally, driven by investments since 2014. However, following the coup, Myanmar is now viewed as one of the world's most repressive countries in terms of telecommunications. The political instability is undermining earlier reforms that had significantly boosted the economy and quality of life.

Despite these challenges, the report projects that Myanmar's telecom market will grow at an average annual rate of 2.7% by 2031. While this growth is modest, the sector has shown resilience in the face of political and economic headwinds.

Mobile Market Growth:

The report highlights that Myanmar's mobile market, although still expanding, will grow at a slower pace. Mobile subscriptions are forecasted to grow at a 2.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2031, down from the 6.3% CAGR seen between 2017 and 2023. This slower growth is partly due to the decline in mobile subscriptions following the introduction of strict SIM registration requirements in 2021 and 2022.

Fixed Broadband Growth:

The fixed broadband market in Myanmar remains underdeveloped, with household penetration at just 6.6% in 2023. However, investments in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure by companies like MPT, Ocean Wave, and 5BB Broadband are expected to drive significant growth, with subscriptions projected to rise by 17% annually through 2031.

Tower Infrastructure and Investments:

As of 2023, independent tower companies own 56% of Myanmar's mobile towers. Major players include Irrawaddy Green Towers, edotco, Apollo Towers, and Pan Asia. The report forecasts a modest 1.5% growth in mobile towers through 2031, but revenue per tower is expected to decline as operators focus on smaller, lower-revenue sites.

Barriers to Telecom Growth:

The 2021 coup severely impacted Myanmar's potential as an exciting emerging telecom market. Foreign direct investment has slowed, rural network rollouts are limited, and the country's telecom infrastructure lags behind other Southeast Asian nations. Nevertheless, Myanmar's long-term growth potential remains substantial if political conditions improve.

Capex Investments:

Capital expenditure (Capex) in the telecom sector surged after Ooredoo and Telenor entered the market in 2014. However, since 2021, Capex spending has plummeted, and Idem Est Research expects it to remain stable but lower than in previous years. Investments in fixed broadband are starting to emerge as operators focus on profitability in an increasingly competitive environment.

Operator Profiles:

Myanmar's telecom market is dominated by four major mobile operators: Myanmar Post Telecommunications (MPT), Atom Myanmar (formerly Telenor), Ooredoo Myanmar, and Mytel. Competition is fierce, with over 95% 4G population coverage achieved. Operators are now diversifying their services into FTTH and e-commerce to drive further growth.

Mobile and Broadband Market Dynamics:

Between 2014 and 2021, MPT lost market share to Atom and Ooredoo. While Mytel initially captured market share with its rapid growth, its close ties to the junta have negatively impacted its reputation, and it has lost ground in recent years.

Mobile revenue growth has slowed compared to subscription growth due to declining voice and SMS revenues. Data monetisation remains a challenge, with operators resorting to bundling and discounts to retain customers. According to the report, Myanmar's mobile data pricing remains among the highest in Southeast Asia, despite significant reductions in cost per GB in recent years.

Fixed Broadband - The Next Frontier:

Myanmar's fixed broadband market is still in its early stages, but FTTH deployments are gradually expanding, especially in urban areas. Private operators such as 5BB Broadband, YTP, and MyanmarNet have invested in FTTH infrastructure, while MPT is leading the charge with its Dome Pyan Fiber Internet product, covering 64 out of 351 townships.

Telecom Infrastructure and 5G:

Infrastructure funds and investors are assigning high valuations to telecom infrastructure assets like mobile towers, data centers, and fiber networks. The arrival of 5G is expected to transform the telecom industry further, though its full potential in Myanmar remains uncertain due to investment challenges and business model uncertainties.

Conclusion:

Myanmar's telecom market faces significant obstacles, but its long-term potential remains intact. As the country continues to expand its mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure, opportunities for growth in both segments remain high. However, political stability and increased foreign investment will be crucial to unlocking the market's full potential.

The Myanmar Telecom Industry Report provides in-depth insights into the challenges and opportunities facing operators, infrastructure providers, and investors in this dynamic and complex market.

Some of the leading companies in the Myanmar Telecoms Industry include 5BB Broadband (Global Net), Atom Myanmar, Hyalroute (MFOCN), Internet Maekhong Network, Irrawaddy Green Tower (IGT), MM Link, Myanmar Country, Myanmar Post & Telecommunications (MPT), MyanmarNet, Mytel, Nine Communications, Ocean Wave, Ooredoo Myanmar, Unilink and YTP

