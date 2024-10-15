Software Improvement Group Guides Organizations In Becoming AI-Ready

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Software Improvement Group (SIG) is proud to announce the release of“AI readiness guide for organizations” with lead author, AI pioneer and expert, Rob van der Veer.The guide is designed to strategically and practically prepare organizations for AI integration and governance.Recent studies highlight the urgency of AI readiness on an organizational level: According to Gartner , 60% of CIOs see AI as central to innovation, yet less than half are prepared to manage its risks. Additionally, SIG's most recent 2023 Benchmark Report revealed serious quality issues in nearly 75% of analyzed AI systems.To help organizations implement AI more responsibly, SIG decided to create this guide drawing from Rob van der Veer's three decades of AI experience, SIG's client collaborations, and SIG's contributions to global AI standards such as ISO/IEC 5338 and the upcoming official EU AI Act Security Standard.As a result, the AI readiness guide offers pragmatic guidance for board members, executives, and IT leaders which will be updated regularly as AI develops further."We want to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complexities of AI more responsibly and effectively. Every organization adopts AI in some way or form, but from a leadership perspective; what does this mean for your organization? Are you prepared for it? What do you need to know, and where should you start?" – Rob van der Veer, Lead Author and Senior Principal Expert at Software Improvement Group.The guide outlines 19 actionable steps tailored to board members, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) officers, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs). It helps organizations to integrate AI responsibly into existing processes, establish AI accountability, treat AI as software, and prepare for AI-related cybersecurity attacks.“It's clear that AI offers incredible opportunities, but we can't ignore the risks that come with it. Without the right governance and security measures, those risks can quickly overshadow the benefits. That's why it's so important for organizations to adopt responsible practices and solid frameworks to make the most of AI safely.”– Luc Brandts, CEO of Software Improvement Group.For more information and to access the guide, please click here .----About Rob van der VeerRob van der Veer has more than 32 years of experience in AI, as a researcher, data scientist, programmer, hacker, and CEO. Rob established the security & privacy practice and the AI practice at Software Improvement Group (SIG). He is also the co-founder of OpenCRE a platform that harmonizes security standards and guidelines into a single online resource. Rob is the main author of the ISO/IEC 5338 standard on AI engineering, the co-editor of the AI Act security standard, and he open-sourced the global discussion on AI security by founding the OWASP AI Exchange and the liaison partnership with international standards. He frequently speaks and writes on AI topics –such as at the World Summit AI. Earlier this month, Rob released his first children's book on AI:“Luna and the Magic AI Paintbrush”.About Software Improvement GroupSoftware Improvement Group (SIG) leads in traditional and AI software quality assurance. Empowering organizations to become more resilient and agile by guiding them to enhance their software quality and security through deep source code analysis and tailored, strategic advice.Sigrid® - its software assurance platform - leverages the world's largest database containing over 270 billion lines of code across more than 20,000 systems and 300+ technologies, and intelligently recommends the most crucial initiatives for organizations. SIG complies with multiple ISO/IEC standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 and 17025, and has co-developed ISO/IEC 5338, the new global standard for AI lifecycle management.SIG was founded in 2000 and has offices in New York, Copenhagen, Brussels, and Frankfurt, and is headquartered in Amsterdam.Sigrid®, together with expert software engineering consultants, and nearly 25 years of industry-leading research, position SIG as the foremost authority on software excellence.For more information, please visit Software Improvement Group's website or social media channels.

