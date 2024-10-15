Technical Customer Support Vendor, Subtonomy, Announces New Research Findings On Customer Care In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMIRATI CUSTOMERS VALUE 24/7 PROACTIVE CUSTOMER CARE, NEW RESEARCH FINDS

- Fredrik Edwall, EVP Sales & Marketing SubtonomySTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SUBTONOMY, the world's leading telecoms technical customer support vendor, has published new research on customer care in the UAE market. This found that great customer care is extremely important to UAE customers, but takes a deeper dive into what great customer care really means to customers themselves.95% OF CUSTOMERS WANT TO FIX PROBLEMS THEMSELVESIn today's always-on, always-connected world, customers don't care how they're connected so long as everything works as expected. When things go wrong, customers need it to be fixed quickly and efficiently, with new research from Subtonomy revealing that great customer service is an important element in the choice of operator for 99% of customers in the UAE, with 64% saying it's critically important.But what do UAE customers really value when it comes to customer service? This study found that they:.don't like to queue - with the average customer only prepared to wait 7 minutes for help.don't like to repeat themselves – with 88% saying that they'd appreciate their service history being instantly available to customer service agents, so they don't have to repeat information or explain what steps they've already taken to fix the problem.are willing to try digital self-care - 8 out of 10 customers (78%) say they've tried self-service, with 3 in 10 (34%) saying it's now their first choice of support channel.value proactivity – with 95% saying that they'd like to receive simple instructions to fix problems themselves.want extended support hours – with 4 out of 10 (39%) now expecting 24/7 support.want to be kept updated – with 9 out of 10 (92%) saying they value being informed of how fixes are progressing and 59% expecting an update whenever there's progress. Unusually it's older cohorts who value this most – with 73% of over 50s saying they'd appreciate real-time updating on service fixes.“This study paints a fascinating picture of a country with high and varied expectations of customer service, says Fredrik Edwall, EVP Sales & Marketing at Subtonomy.“UAE customers expect support whenever and wherever they need it; but one of the key challenges in designing great customer support is meeting the varied needs of both native Emiratis, as well as the large numbers of expat workers whose expectations were formed in their country of origin. Understanding what customers really value and appreciate is a critical part of a more customer-centric and intelligent approach to customer care, which is vital for operators seeking to differentiate themselves, diversify and monetize new 5G and AI-based services.”ABOUT THE UAE MARKETEmiratis live in a highly connected society with 99% fiber-to-the-home (FFTH) coverage and 75% 5G population coverage. The evolution of high-speed broadband has brought considerable benefits to both individuals and businesses − supporting the country's digitalization plans, AI-driven initiatives, the growth of smart cities, and the growth of the digital economy. Nearly 9 in 10 of the population (88%) are foreign-born with most of these blue collar or domestic workers – largely originating from Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and The Philippines.ABOUT THE STUDYSubtonomy commmissioned a study of telecoms customers in the UAE between July-August 2024. There were 1,000 responses, of which 69% came from men and 31% from women. This reflects the demographics of the country (6.97 million men v 3.2 million women), which is unbalanced because of the large numbers of male migrant workers. Thirty-one per cent of respondents were native emiratis and the remaining 69% expats. The number of emiratis in the sample is not reflective of the population (native emiratis make up only 12% of the population), but a higher number of responses from this sector was desirable to understand their needs accurately.ABOUT SUBTONOMYIn today's fast-paced world, customer expectations are sky high. Subtonomy, the only telecom product provider dedicated to technical customer support, delivers AI and ML powered, real-time insights into customer experiences across any network, whether it's 2G, 5G, FWA, or beyond. We empower telecom operators to deliver seamless, personalized support at the speed of now. From isolating issues instantly to enabling proactive care, our easy-to-use applications drive superior customer experiences and operational efficiency. Trusted by telecom operators since 2012, we're proud to have a 100% satisfied client base and to have been finalists in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 World Communications Awards for Total Experience.At Subtonomy, we're on a mission to rethink telecom support. Are you with us?Download a full copy of the report here.For more information, for a full briefing or to request a graphic, please contact Tina Rosén.

