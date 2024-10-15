Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rise 17 percent on Monday

(MENAFN) Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company founded by former US President Donald Trump, surged by 17 percent on Monday, continuing a trend of sharp gains seen in recent days. This upward momentum comes as betting markets reflect an increase in Trump's chances of winning the upcoming US presidential election. Investors appear to be reacting to a series of favorable developments for the Republican candidate, leading to renewed confidence in the media company, in which Trump holds a 57 percent ownership stake. The recent price jump underscores the close relationship between political fortunes and market sentiment regarding companies tied to Trump.



The rally on Monday followed a notable boost in Trump Media's performance last week, where the stock saw a dramatic 53 percent increase, recovering from significant losses in previous months. This resurgence can be attributed to growing optimism about Trump's electoral prospects, as reflected in the betting markets. Reports of the US vice president and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, agreeing to an interview with Fox News also contributed to the stock's momentum. The news was seen as a strategic move, marking a shift in media dynamics that could influence voter perception in the lead-up to the election.



Trump's increased odds of victory in the November 5 presidential election have injected new life into his media company, which had struggled with volatility throughout the year. The intersection of politics and business is particularly evident in this case, as the company’s value seems directly tied to Trump's political fortunes. Investors are keenly watching polling trends and media developments, suggesting that market confidence in Trump Media could continue to fluctuate based on the evolving political landscape.



As the race intensifies, the media company's stock performance may serve as a barometer of Trump's chances of reclaiming the White House. The heightened interest from betting platforms, combined with shifts in media coverage, has led to a renewed focus on Trump’s political future, which is now being reflected in the stock market. This combination of political momentum and market performance has once again highlighted the unique position of Trump Media & Technology Group in the broader intersection of politics, media, and finance.

