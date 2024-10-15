Copeland's Of Jacksonville Unveils Expanded Menu And Announces 23Rd Annual Cajun Fried Turkey Sale For Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover Copeland's expanded Cajun menu and pre-order a Cajun Fried Turkey for Thanksgiving. Enjoy Louisiana's flavors in Jacksonville this holiday season.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Copeland's of Jacksonville , LLC, a cornerstone of Cajun and Creole cuisine in Northeast Florida, proudly announces the launch of its expanded menu in early October. The new menu introduces a blend of authentic Louisiana flavors and innovative dishes, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to delivering high-quality, flavorful meals. Whether you're craving traditional Cajun dishes like gumbo and jambalaya or exploring modern takes on Southern classics, Copeland's promises a culinary experience for every palate.

As part of its holiday tradition, Copeland's of Jacksonville is also kicking off its 23rd Annual Cajun Fried Turkey sale-a seasonal favorite that has become a holiday staple for families looking to bring the flavors of New Orleans to their Thanksgiving celebrations. These Cajun Fried Turkeys are expertly prepared using a secret blend of spices, marinated for maximum flavor, and deep-fried to achieve a golden, crispy exterior and juicy, tender meat.

Starting today, customers can pre-book their Cajun Fried Turkeys for pickup by visiting the restaurant's website. Early ordering is encouraged, as these Thanksgiving turkeys sell out quickly each year. Secure your turkey now to ensure an unforgettable centerpiece for your holiday feast .

“We're excited to introduce our expanded menu and continue the tradition of offering Cajun Fried Turkeys for Thanksgiving,” said Andrew J. Gabet, Managing Partner and President at Copeland's of Jacksonville.“This year, our new dishes stay true to our Cajun and Creole roots while offering bold, fresh flavors. And, of course, our Cajun Fried Turkeys have become a beloved tradition for families celebrating the holidays.”

Expanded Menu: A Taste of Louisiana in Jacksonville

The expanded menu at Copeland's of Jacksonville reflects the restaurant's dedication to culinary excellence. Guests can expect a variety of new dishes that blend traditional Cajun cooking methods with modern, creative twists. Whether you're a fan of seafood specialties, succulent steaks, or seasonal specials, the new offerings highlight the diversity of Louisiana's culinary heritage. This thoughtful menu evolution ensures there's something for everyone, making each visit to Copeland's a culinary adventure.

23rd Annual Cajun Fried Turkey Sale

For over two decades, the Cajun Fried Turkey sale has been a beloved part of Copeland's holiday offerings. These turkeys are marinated in a special blend of Cajun spices and deep-fried to perfection, resulting in a flavorful and unforgettable holiday meal. Known for its crispy, golden exterior and tender, juicy meat, the Cajun Fried Turkey is a crowd-pleasing centerpiece that's easy to pre-order for Thanksgiving gatherings.

To ensure your Cajun Fried Turkey is part of your Thanksgiving celebration, pre-order today through Copeland's website. Customers are advised to place orders early, as these turkeys are in high demand every year.

“Our Cajun Fried Turkeys have become a holiday tradition for many families,” added Gabet.“We're honored to be part of our customers' Thanksgiving celebrations and look forward to providing them with an exceptional dining experience, whether in our restaurant or through our holiday offerings.”

About Copeland's of Jacksonville, LLC

Copeland's of Jacksonville is a premier dining destination offering an authentic taste of Louisiana right in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida. Specializing in Cajun and Creole cuisine, the restaurant delivers everything from classic dishes like gumbo and jambalaya to innovative seafood creations and succulent steaks. Copeland's is committed to providing an exceptional dining experience, whether guests are enjoying a night out or taking part in the restaurant's seasonal specials.

The new menu expansion showcases the restaurant's ongoing dedication to culinary innovation while staying true to Louisiana's rich food traditions. Seasonal dishes and reimagined classics are at the forefront of the new offerings, providing guests with a chance to experience the depth and diversity of Southern cuisine.

One of Copeland's signature events is the annual Cajun Fried Turkey sale-an event that has become a must-have for families looking to elevate their Thanksgiving celebrations. These turkeys are marinated with Copeland's signature spices and deep-fried to crispy perfection, providing a delicious and easy centerpiece for holiday gatherings. Customers can pre-book their turkeys online, ensuring a stress-free holiday meal.

Beyond its menu offerings, Copeland's of Jacksonville is known for its welcoming atmosphere and top-notch service. The restaurant is a community favorite where families and friends come together to enjoy hearty, flavorful meals in a warm, inviting setting. Whether you're dining in or ordering takeout, the high level of service and quality keeps guests returning time and time again.

As the holiday season approaches, Copeland's of Jacksonville is proud to continue its tradition of exceptional food and outstanding service. The expanded menu and Cajun Fried Turkey sale are just a few ways the restaurant is elevating its offerings to better serve its guests.

For those craving authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine or looking to pre-order their holiday Cajun Fried Turkey, contact Copeland's of Jacksonville at (904) 822-0829 or visit them at 4310 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216 . You can also explore the full menu and place orders online. Experience the rich flavors of Louisiana right here in Jacksonville!

Andrew Gabet

Copeland's of New Orleans

904-998-4414

