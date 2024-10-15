Spain, Qatar Hold Similar Positions On Regional Issues: Spanish Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spain is in favor of any measure leading to the de-escalation of the conflict in the region and preventing a generalized war in the Middle East, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar, H E Javier Carbajosa, has said.

Speaking at an event to mark the Spanish National Day on Sunday, the ambassador noted that Spain and Qatar hold similar positions on situations in the region, which has been deteriorating throughout the last year with an attendant level of violence, destruction and death following, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

“On this matter, and as a follow up to the conversation on the phone a few days ago between the Spanish Prime Minister and the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, let me say that our countries hold a similar position, including a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a demand for the complete opening of cross points to allow the arrival of the massive humanitarian aid needed, and the immediate release of hostages and prisoners, among others,” H E Carbajosa said.

In attendance at the National Day were Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, European Union Ambassador in Qatar H E Christian Tudor, and other dignitaries.

The Spanish Ambassador said that Spain appreciates very much the efforts that Qatar has been deploying, both at the national level and in its capacity of rotating presidency of the GCC.

“We have condemned the bombing of Lebanon (the attacks on UN troops are simply unnaceptable), and we believe that only the establishment of an independent Palestinian State will guarantee stability and security in the region. The solution to the Palestinian issue is fundamental for a lasting peace in the area,” the Ambassador said.

He noted that that was the reason why Spain took the historical decision on May 28th this year to fully recognize the Palestinian State.

“His Majesty King Phillip VI received on September 16th this year the letters of credentials of the first ever Palestinian Ambassador to Spain. Let me share with you that Spain and Palestine will hold the first bilateral summit before the end of the year,” he said.

H E Carbajosa added that Spain has added its voice to those countries, fully supporting the advice and recommendations issued by the International Court of Justice concerning the responsibilities of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Last but not least, and in order not to contribute to the spiral of violence, the Spanish government has taken the decision to stop all arms exports to Israel,” he said.

On the bilateral relations between Qatar and Spain, the ambassador noted that the ties have been nothing short of excellent.

“To start with, both Qatar and Spain have been chosen to the UN Council of Human Rights for the period 2025-2027; as in the past, we will work together to defend and promote human rights. Also to be noted is that the Spanish Foreign Minister visited Doha last February and the Spanish Prime Minister visited Doha officially on April 3rd, while the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, visited Spain on May 29th,” the Ambassador said.