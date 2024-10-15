Oman's Rich Culinary Heritage Showcased At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The flavors of Oman came to life at the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, hosted at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The event was inaugurated by Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor at the Embassy of Oman, and featured a vibrant display of Omani cuisine, meticulously prepared and designed by the talented students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



The food presentation was a highlight of the festival, offering a unique cultural exchange that captivated a large audience of diplomats, dignitaries, and art enthusiasts from various parts of the world. The culinary display not only showcased the richness of Omani culture but also underlined the growing cultural ties between India and Oman.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the visionary behind the Global Literary Festival, expressed his appreciation for the cross-cultural collaboration.“The Global Literary Festival is a platform for sharing stories, cultures, and traditions. The inclusion of Omani cuisine is a beautiful representation of how food can bring people and cultures together,” Dr. Marwah said.



Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor at the Embassy of Oman, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of cultural diplomacy.“Oman's cuisine reflects its rich history and heritage, and we are delighted to share it with the people of India and the world. It is wonderful to see the enthusiasm and appreciation from everyone here today,” he remarked.



The culinary display, supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and the Writers Association of India, received widespread acclaim from the audience and contributed to the festival's vibrant atmosphere.



