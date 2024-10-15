SAMANA DEVELOPERS AND ELIE SAAB MAISON ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR LUXURY REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN THE MALDIVES

(MENAFN- Circulate pr) SAMANA Developers, an award-winning developer based in Dubai, has partnered with ELIE SAAB, the global luxury lifestyle brand, to launch an exclusive real estate development in the Maldives. SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB will feature 190 units, including beach villas, water villas, and residential and poolside apartments.

With its pristine beaches and turquoise waters, the Maldives have long been a magnet for those seeking luxury in a serene, natural environment. Now, with the Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB project, the destination will not only captivate with its remarkable natural beauty but also offer residences crafted with ELIE SAAB Maison ’s distinctive combination of contemporary elegance and timeless luxury.

The development will be showcased under The Autograph Collection from Samana, combining first-class amenities with the artistic touch of Elie Saab’s designs. Each residence will harmonize the breathtaking natural surroundings of the Maldives with the refined sophistication of the ELIE SAAB lifestyle, offering residents an experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

"We are thrilled to partner with ELIE SAAB, a global icon. The new project marks SAMANA Developers’ biggest international venture outside the UAE and will feature a unique blend of ELIE SAAB’s signature style and SAMANA Developers’ commitment to sustainability and quality. The project will offer luxurious residences, world-class amenities, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean," said Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers.

Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO of Corporate Brand Maison, WW Licensee ELIE SAAB Maison said: “The interiors of Ocean Views will feature the ELIE SAAB Maison furniture and home décor collection, crafted with exceptional Italian craftsmanship. Every piece is designed with a deep understanding of the Maldivian environment, ensuring that the elegance and quality of the collection harmonize perfectly with the unique beauty of the location.”

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, added: "Our partnership with SAMANA Developers allows us to further extend our lifestyle brand into one of the most stunning locations in the world. The Maldives, with their natural beauty, are the perfect setting to showcase our design vision. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional luxury living experiences, tailored to the unique allure of this tropical paradise.”

The partnership was officially signed on September 28, 2024, in Paris, at the ELIE SAAB Maison Showroom, by Imran Farooq, Massimiliano Ferrari and Elie Saab Jr.





