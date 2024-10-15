Axis Brain And Back Institute Partners With Marvel Group For A Patient Promise Surgery Guarantee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DECATUR, TEXAS, USA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Marvel Group. This strategic partnership allows the practice's neurosurgeons, Dr. Saeid Aryan and Dr. Tanya Dixon, to offer patients the Patient Promise® surgery guarantee on their back and neck surgeries.Axis Brain and Back Institute aims to enhance patient confidence in their treatments by offering the Patient Promise®, highlighting Dr. Aryan and Dr. Dixon's commitment to delivering the best outcomes with rigorous outcome tracking and quality assurance measures. They understand how vital these treatments are to individuals suffering from back and neck pain and want to give patients confidence that their care is in the right hands. Advanced data analytics and the outcome tracking capabilities obtained from Marvel Group allow patients to identify the effectiveness and reliability of their surgeries as they go through recovery.Axis Brain and Back Institute is committed to excellence in patient care and strives to elevate patient care standards by implementing the latest innovative solutions to guarantee optimal surgical results and patient satisfaction. This new Patient Promise® surgery guarantee, developed in partnership with Marvel Group, sets a new benchmark in spine surgery care for patients in Decatur and beyond.Dr. Aryan states,“At Axis Brain and Back Institute, we strive to push the boundaries of minimally invasive spinal surgery innovation while maintaining a compassionate, patient-first approach. Our mission is to deliver exceptional care that addresses our patients' immediate needs and enhances their overall quality of life. By integrating advanced technology with personalized treatment plans, we aim to set a new standard in spinal care."Anyone interested in learning about Axis Brain and Back Institute's Patient Promise® surgery guarantee or its partnership with Marvel Group can visit the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or call 1-817-502-7411.About Axis Brain and Back: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical practice that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Its team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. It is dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.Company: Axis Brain and Back InstituteAddress: 1001 W Eagle DrCity: DecaturState: TXZip code: 76234Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411Fax number: 1-817-502-7412

