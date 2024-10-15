Rector Of University In Russian-Occupied Luhansk To Be Tried As Collaborator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The rector of Luhansk State Agrarian University will be tried as a collaborator for training personnel for the Russian agricultural sector and military forces.

This was reported by the Third Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"For collaborative activities in the field of education, the so-called rector of the Luhansk State Agrarian University named after Voroshilov will be held accountable before the law. The SBU investigators have submitted the indictment materials to the court. Since 2020, the offender has been heading the 'clone' of the Luhansk Agrarian University created by the occupiers," the statement reads.

It is noted that in 2023, the institution was renamed as a Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution and placed under Russia's Ministry of Agriculture.

The university now operates according to Russian educational standards. To create a unified educational space with Russia, the rector signed agreements with Russian universities and arranged retraining for the entire faculty in Rostov-on-Don. Additionally, the university has become a training base for 'combat-ready personnel' for Russian armed forces.

Over a period of 2.5 years, students undergo weapons and tactical training, learn 'command skills for managing military units in modern combat', and participate in field exercises, ultimately graduating with the specialty of motorized rifle platoon commander.

The rector's actions have been qualified as collaboration under Part 3 of Article 111-1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code. He has been declared wanted by law enforcement.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the SBU investigators in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SBU has declared wanted individuals who are leading 'law enforcement' units in occupied Luhansk.