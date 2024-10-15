Coinex September 2024 Market Insight: Bitcoin Breaks Out Amid Fed Easing, Meme Tokens Resurge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinEx Research

has released its comprehensive report on the for September 2024. This month marked a pivotal month for remarkable rebound fueled by significant policy shifts and technological advancements.

Reserve's 50 Basis Point Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve's decision to implement a 50 basis point rate cut set the stage for a surge in cryptocurrencies. This dovish stance, mirrored by similar actions from the European Central and Bank of England, reversed earlier market downturns and injected optimism into the crypto market.

Bitcoin Bounded Back

Bitcoin started the month at $52,700, it experienced a dramatic surge following the Fed's announcement, reaching heights of $66,000 before settling at $63,300 by month's end. This impressive gain of over 20% has positioned Bitcoin to challenge the critical $70,000 resistance level.

Recession Risks



The Federal Reserve projected a higher unemployment rate and maintained its GDP growth estimates of 2% for both 2025 and 2026. The inflation outlook remained manageable, contributing to a sense of stability that bolstered investor confidence. Market analysts are keeping a close eye on the USD/JPY currency pair, as a key indicator of global liquidity flows that could impact crypto markets.

Launch of Fractal Bitcoin Mainnet

Technological innovations played a crucial role in September's crypto narrative. The launch of the Fractal Bitcoin Mainnet on September 9th marked a significant advancement in Bitcoin's ecosystem. The support from ViaBTC mining pool made CoinEx the first to list the native FB token further underscored the potential of this innovation.

Ton Ecosystem Faced Challenges



However, not all developments in the crypto space were positive. The TON ecosystem faced challenges as new tokens like CATI and HMSTR underperformed post-launch, raising concerns about the sustainability of certain blockchain-based economic models.

Meme Token Fever

September also saw a revival of meme tokens, driven largely by viral trends on social media platforms. Animal-themed tokens, like Moo Deng, PESTO (penguins), and OMOCI (frogs) captured the eyes of traders especially on the Solana blockchain.

Market Optimism



Despite these fluctuations, the overall market sentiment remained positive, as evidenced by the substantial inflow of $2.9 billion into stablecoins by the end of September. Looking ahead, the crypto community is bracing for an eventful October, with economic data releases and the U.S. elections looming as potential catalysts for the next wave of market activity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The combination of favorable macroeconomic policies, groundbreaking technological innovations, and evolving market trends made September an important month for the crypto market in 2024.

