INDIA AND ENGLAND CRICKETERS INSPIRE YOUNG ATHLETES AT ICC’s CRICKET4GOOD CLINIC

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 October 2024: As part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC’s Cricket4Good initiative, in collaboration with UNICEF, organized impactful activations with the India and England Women’s cricket teams at the ICC Academy in Dubai. These clinics aimed to inspire and empower young athletes, promoting inclusivity and essential life values through the game of cricket.



The India Women’s team, represented by Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, and Sajeevan Sajana, led an energetic session with a group of enthusiastic children. The players shared their expertise, guiding the young participants through skill-building exercises that honed their cricketing techniques. Shreyanka and Radha provided insights into spin bowling, while Yastika and Uma focused on wicket-keeping and batting strategies. Tanuja and Sajeevan worked with the participants on fielding drills, sharing personal stories of perseverance that inspired the young athletes to embrace both the challenges and joys of the game.



The England Women’s team featured stars like Lauren Bell, Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, and Linsey Smith. This clinic further reinforced the goals of the Cricket4Good initiative, with the England players guiding participants through fast bowling tips, wicket-keeping drills, and fielding techniques.







MENAFN15102024005232011781ID1108778575