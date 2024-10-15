Dubai Judicial Institute Launches The 'Dubai Judicial Training Platform' And The 'Virtual Crime Scene' Platform During GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 October 2024: In a pioneering step that reflects its ongoing commitment to developing and modernising the judicial training system, the Dubai Judicial Institute has launched two innovative platforms: the 'Dubai Judicial Training Platform' and the 'Virtual Crime Scene' during its participation in GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18.

Within the 'Digital Dubai' pavilion, the Dubai Judicial Institute is showcasing the 'Dubai Judicial Training Platform', designed to be a comprehensive gateway for the institute's training programs. The platform enables trainees to manage self-learning content and maximise the benefits of their training. Distinguished by its user-friendliness and accessibility, the portal offers specialized training pathways and provides seamless, direct learning options that deliver an interactive and thorough training process. Additionally, it facilitates the management of personal profiles for both trainers and trainees, generates detailed reports and statistics, and allows for the reviewing of user experiences and evaluations.

The Institute is also launching the 'Virtual Crime Scene in the Metaverse', a ground-breaking development in practical and applied training for members of the Public Prosecution in the emirate of Dubai. This platform is designed to enhance expertise in crime analysis and handling evidence in criminal cases. It offers a secure, interactive virtual environment that faithfully replicates investigation site details, enabling trainees to engage in realistic simulations, including site visits, inspections, and evidence collection. This immersive experience plays a key role in sharpening practical abilities, preparing them to face real-world challenges with confidence.

Her Excellency, Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, stated: 'Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 reflects the Institute's commitment to realising the vision of our wise leadership, which aims for excellence in the field of digital transformation and achieving unprecedented levels of development to shape the future. Our new and innovative platforms affirm our dedication to keeping pace with the latest global trends in judicial training and technological advancement, further solidifying the Institute's leading position as a distinguished training institution that offers specialised programs in the legal and judicial fields.'

She further emphasised that these initiatives, among others, will provide modern tools that combine practical training with theoretical education. 'Through this initiative, we strive to create an engaging and distinctive training environment by incorporating modern techniques, contributing to the growth of skills and knowledge for the next generation of judiciary professionals,' she added.

During this prestigious event, the Dubai Judicial Institute is presenting its exceptional experience through its virtual branch in the Metaverse, marking a significant leap in the training and development solutions it offers to judicial members and their associates. This cutting-edge technology will play a key role in shaping the Institute's digital future and supporting its strategic goals, while also contributing to Dubai's Metaverse Strategy. This initiative is designed to solidify Dubai's status as a leader in the field and position it as a global hub for the Metaverse community.