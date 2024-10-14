Tims China To Participate In And Sponsor The Upcoming Fourth ESG Global Leaders Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the“Company”) will be participating in the Fourth ESG Global Leaders Summit in Shanghai from Wednesday, October 16 through Friday, October 18. Tims China is the coffee sponsor of the conference.



On October 17, from 3.10 – 3.50PM, Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, will be participating in a panel discussion, titled "Consensus on New Green Consumption Concepts."

More information about the may be accessed via this link

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit .

