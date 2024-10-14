Nearly 890 Healthcare Facilities Restored In Ukraine Since Full-Scale War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale war, 887 medical facilities damaged by Russia have been restored in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry, 887 medical facilities have been fully and/or partially restored in different regions across Ukraine. Of these, 537 facilities have been fully restored and another 350 have been partially restored. These are medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage: broken windows, roof destruction, facade damage.

During the full-scale war, the Russians damaged 1,673 medical facilities and destroyed another 223.

Hospitals in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses.

It is currently impossible to obtain comprehensive information about the degree of destruction of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories, the Health Ministry said.

In addition, the Russians have also damaged 200 ambulances, destroyed 261 and seized 125 more.

The Health Ministry recalled that modular primary care clinics had recently been set up in the affected districts of the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions in partnership with the World Health Organization.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, the Russian shelling damaged four ambulances in the Kharkiv region.