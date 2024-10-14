Chile’S Export Growth In Forestry And Agricultural Products Exceeds 20 Percent
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHILE – According to the Chilean Agricultural Research and Policy Directorate, exports of products from the country's forestry and agricultural sector increased by 21 percent between January and September compared to the same period in 2023, reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.
In the period under review, the South American country supplied the world market with goods such as wood, pulp and paper, as well as fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products and honey. Exports totalled US$15.2 billion.
According to the organisation, the main buyers were such countries as China, Mexico and Brazil. At the same time, the PRC accounted for 31 percent of supplies.
Director of the service Andres Garcia specified that the amount of exported crop products totalled up to US$10 billion, livestock – US$1.2 billion, and exports of forest resources reached US$4.7 billion.
