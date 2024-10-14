Canada And India’S Diplomatic Clash Intensifies Over Sikh Leader’S Murder

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The rift between Canada and India has reached a boiling point. Both nations have expelled each other's top diplomats in a tit-for-tat move.



This escalation stems from an investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian and Khalistan advocate, was shot dead in June 2023 outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia.



In September 2023, Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau claimed intelligence agencies had evidence linking Indian agents to Nijjar's assassination. India firmly denied these allegations.



On October 14, 2024, Canada expelled India's High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and five other diplomats. They were accused of involvement in "covert activities" related to Nijjar's killing.



India swiftly retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler. The Royal Canadian Mount Police made progress in their investigation.







In May 2024, they arrested three Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar's murder. The suspects face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Impact on Bilateral Relations

This dispute has severely impacted bilateral relations. Officials suspended trade talks and postponed the planned trade mission to India.



The crisis has also affected Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy, which aimed to strengthen ties with India. The Khalistan movement has long been a point of contention between the two countries.



Canada is home to approximately 770,000 Sikhs, making up 2.1% of its population. India has repeatedly accused Canada of harboring Sikh extremists, while Canada maintains its commitment to freedom of speech.



The situation has drawn international attention. The United States has acknowledged similar concerns about Indian agents' involvement in an attempted assassination on American soil.



This has further complicated India's diplomatic relations with Western nations. As tensions escalate, both countries face significant challenges in resolving this crisis.



In short, the situation has far-reaching implications for bilateral relations, regional geopolitics, and the large Indian diaspora in Canada. The international community watches closely as this complex and sensitive issue unfolds.

MENAFN14102024007421016031ID1108777951