Leading Creative Experience Agency DCG ONE Announces Acquisition Of Cirangle Design

DCG ONE, one of the largest privately owned creative experience agencies and marketing services providers in the country is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cirangle Design. This strategic acquisition aligns with DCG ONE's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional direct marketing solutions for a wide range of DCG ONE enterprise clients.

Cirangle Design, a boutique direct marketing agency based in New Jersey, has a long track record of success with 20+ years developing an expertise and niche in the direct marketing design space, becoming an anchor DM agency for clients such as American Express.

"This acquisition opportunity allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining the high standards of excellence our clients have come to expect from DCG ONE," said Ben Allen, EVP and Managing Director at DCG ONE. "We are thrilled to integrate Cirangle Design's expertise and high caliber work into our operations as we see continued growth within the direct mail vertical."

This acquisition not only introduces a significant new body of work but also opens doors to other direct marketing clients looking for a more comprehensive solution to delivering successful campaigns. It represents a substantial opportunity for growth and strengthens DCG ONE's position as a turnkey direct marketing partner – from initial creative concepts to print/mail execution and corresponding digital touchpoints.

About DCG ONE

Based in Seattle WA, DCG ONE has grown to become one of the largest privately held marketing services providers in the country. With locations in Seattle, Washington D.C. and New York City, DCG ONE services a variety of Fortune 500 companies and provides world-class marketing, technology, and business solutions, incorporating core competencies of print production to integrated fulfillment and data services to a full-service creative agency division.

