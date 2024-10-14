Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Austin Area Partners With Coastline Academy To Help Youth Obtain Driver's Licenses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nigel Tunnacliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Coastline Academy , TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area recently announced that they will be partnering with Coastline Academy , the nation's largest driving school, to deliver free driving lessons to Club members. The program consists of 32 hours of self-paced instruction through Coastline's DMV-approved courses, as well as 14 hours of behind-the-wheel training with an experienced driving instructor.Quality driver's education can be a transformative experience in a young person's life. Earning one's license empowers youth to develop a robust sense of personal responsibility and is an important element of allowing them to access financial opportunities in the form of part-time work. While demand for licenses is high, many students in the Austin area struggle to obtain them–the required paperwork and availability is often burdensome on working families, and the cost of instructor-led courses can be prohibitive. Through this program , the Boys & Girls Club aims to expand access to this essential opportunity for youth and families in need.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Coastline Academy," says Alison Hall, Chief Operations Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area.“This collaboration supports our mission to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens and encourages workforce development opportunities. By helping teens earn driver's licenses, we are opening doors to greater community participation, access to jobs, and long-term career pathways that will empower them for future success.”The pilot program with the Boys & Girls Clubs currently serves 30 students across two Austin Club locations. Based on its success, the program hopes to double the number of participants in Austin.“Possessing a driver's license can open up a world of opportunities for young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline Academy.“By partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, we aim to further our mission of teaching safe, confident drivers for life. Expanding access to quality driver education is an essential part of this mission, and we hope that this program will set a strong precedent for future endeavors of its kind.”Originating in California, Coastline has since expanded into thousands of cities across eight states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers DMV-certified Driver's Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction with experienced, independently screened instructors. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to empower students to develop a lifelong safety-first mindset.Coastline's core values resonate closely with those of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which are dedicated to empowering youth to succeed in all areas of their lives through targeted programs and education. Covering everything from academic support to character-building and workforce preparation, the Boys & Girls Clubs aim to deliver well-rounded after-school programs that get Club members“ready for life.” By serving as an additional pillar of support throughout the Austin area, the Boys & Girls Clubs hope to empower youth to succeed in their personal lives and make a profound difference in their communities.About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin AreaAs Austin's leading youth development organization, the Boys & Girls Clubs are devoted to providing hope and opportunity to all young people between the ages of 6 and 18. Each of the 27 Club locations offers kids a safe place to learn and grow. All Club members are supported by caring, trained, professional staff who deliver proven, life-enhancing programming that nourishes mind, body, and spirit. The results are better students, better citizens, and ultimately, a better Austin.About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 250,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 5-star ratings from 98% of reviewers.

