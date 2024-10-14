Lendingtree, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Earnings On October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, (NASDAQ: TREE ), operator of LendingTree, the nation's leading services marketplace, today announced that it will release fiscal third quarter 2024 results after close on

Thursday, October 31, 2024. The company will also post a letter to on the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" lendingtree

The Company will hold a call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the release, which will be simultaneously webcast via the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" lendingtre . The webcast replay will be available following the event.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE ) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 600 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

