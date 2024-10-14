50+ Premium Baby And Toddler Vendors Under One Roof At W Hoboken, Hosted By NJ Mom And NJ Baby Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Get Your Tickets to NJ Baby the W Hoboken on Nov 3, 2024

Learn, Test and Meet Top National Brands and Local Businesses For Baby, Expecting and New Moms!

- Christine CuratoloHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJMOM , the premier New Jersey website for finding the best family- friendly businesses around New Jersey, is hosting their annual NJ Baby Expo on November 3, 2024 from 9:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at W Hoboken (225 River Street, Hoboken, New Jersey).The expo will connect parents-to-be and new parents with over 50 premium baby and toddler exhibitors including best-in-class baby gear and accessories, clothing, skincare, local childcare providers, pediatricians, cord blood banking and more. Throughout the event, parents can test products and take advantage of one-day-only discounts, check out educational demos lead by industry-leading experts, enjoy pampering treatments, enter to win thousands of dollars in raffle prizes, including strollers and car seats, and take home VIP swag bags.The Platinum Event Sponsor is RWJBarnabas Health. Gold Sponsors include Albee Baby, New York Life, Thule and Doona. Some of the expo's exhibitors include Peg Perego, Cord Blood Registry, Bright Horizons, Your Zen Baby Sleep, Belle Threads, WholeNest, Tenafly Pediatrics, Gentle Landing Post Partum, Rise Above PT and Creative Twist Events.About NJMOMNJMOM is the largest parenting community and online resource for NJ moms to connect with family-friendly places around New Jersey.

NJ Baby Expo at W Hoboken

