Russia's Damage To Ukraine's Environment Estimated At Over UAH 2.6T Ministry Of Environment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of September 2024, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has resulted in over 6,000 documented environmental crimes, with estimated damages reaching UAH

2.6-2.7 trillion.

This information was shared in an interview with Ukrinform by of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk.

“We've recorded over 6,000 cases. By our estimates, damages are around UAH

2.6-2.7 trillion. The environmental harm ranks among the highest in monetary terms, largely due to vast areas of damaged and destroyed agricultural land, protected forests, and industrial lands, as well as the pollution of our water systems,” Hrynchuk stated.

According to her, daily fires affect hundreds of hectares of forest, yet traditional firefighting methods cannot be used due to extensive landmines, with approximately 0.5 million hectares of forests currently mined.

Additionally, Hrynchuk noted that 20% of Ukraine's protected territories are under occupation or located in conflict zones. Experts from the ministry estimate that the damage to Ukraine's natural reserves alone is close to UAH

650 billion.

The Ministry also reported that damage to the environment in Luhansk region alone, due to the actions and inaction of occupying forces, has surpassed UAH

0.5 billion.