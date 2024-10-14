France Reaffirms Commitment To India's 'Make In India' With Focus On Aerospace

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 14 (KNN) French business leaders on a recent visit to India have reinforced their dedication to expanding local investments, employment, and production under the 'Make in India' initiative.

This commitment was highlighted by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, who emphasised the deep integration of Indian firms into global chains by French companies, alongside strengthening industrial cooperation across key sectors, reported TOI.

In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Mathou underscored the longstanding strategic partnership between France and India, particularly in the aerospace and defence sectors.

He noted that France has been a strategic partner for over 25 years, with defence and aerospace ties dating back to India's independence.

The ambassador pointed out that 'Make in India' has been a reality for the French defence industry for decades, citing the transfer of technology for the Cheetah/Chetak helicopter to India as early as 1962.

The strength of Franco-Indian aerospace ties is reflected in recent trade figures, with over 55 per cent of France's exports to India in the first half of 2024 coming from this sector, generating 2.7 billion euros.

Significant milestones in this collaboration include India's Indigo Airlines operating hundreds of Airbus planes, with a substantial order for 500 more aircraft placed in 2023.

Additionally, the Indian Air Force now fields 36 Rafale jets, further cementing the bilateral aerospace relationship.

Space cooperation between the two nations has also evolved beyond traditional collaborations between ISRO and CNES to encompass joint satellite projects and military space cooperation.

Ambassador Mathou highlighted the substantial economic impact of French companies in India, contributing to over 50,000 indirect jobs through partnerships with 227 suppliers and annual investments exceeding a billion euros.

Leading aerospace companies such as Airbus and Thales are expanding their presence in India through innovation hubs and training centres.

Airbus India's engineering centre, operational for 16 years, and its joint initiative with Tata STRIVE to establish skill centres in Delhi and Bengaluru exemplify the focus on developing local talent and expertise in the aerospace sector.

This reaffirmation of commitment by French businesses underscores the deepening economic ties between France and India, particularly in high-tech sectors, and signals continued growth in bilateral industrial cooperation under the 'Make in India' framework.

