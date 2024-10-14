(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical stage regenerative biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for rare, life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will present a late breaking poster at the 17th edition of the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's (“CTAD24”). The poster is titled“Lomecel-B inhibition of MMP14 activity predicts Lomecel-B bioactivity in the of mild Alzheimer's disease.” The conference is taking place in Madrid, Spain, from October 29, 2024, to November 1, 2024.

“We are excited to have been selected to present important Lomecel-B(TM) data at a leading forum for Alzheimer's research and clinical investigation,” said

Wa'el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron.“We believe the findings offer potential mechanistic and clinical insights in the development of cellular-based therapy for Alzheimer's disease.”

About Longeveron Inc.

is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. The Lomecel-B HLHS program has received three distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. For more information about the company, visit .

