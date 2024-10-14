Second Batch Of Palestinian Medical Students From Gaza Arrive In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The second batch of 61 Palestinian medical students from Gaza arrived in Islamabad today, following the arrival of the first batch of 27 students in Lahore on Sunday. The students are part of a larger group of 192 Palestinian medical students from the war-torn Gaza Strip who will continue their studies in various medical and institutes across Pakistan.

The departure of the Palestinian medical students from Cairo International Airport was facilitated by officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Cairo and representatives of the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The initiative was undertaken under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the special efforts of Global Relief Trust, Doctors of Rahman, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

“Pakistan warmly welcomes Palestinian medical students for completion of their studies. Their presence further strengthens the bonds of solidarity between our peoples. We stand firmly with the people of Palestine in support of their inalienable rights to education, health, and a brighter future for all,” said Sharif on X.