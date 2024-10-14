Empowerment Of Tribals Is Govt’S Priority: Union Tribal Affairs Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, who is now on a three-day visit to Nagaland, on Monday said that his primary objective of the visit to the northeastern state was to ensure that schemes are effectively reaching the people at the grassroots level.

On Monday the Union Minister addressing local tribal communities at an event held in the Multi-purpose Hall in Zunheboto District said that strengthening tribal empowerment and all-round development is the government's priority.

He listened to the concerns of the communities and reassured them of the central government's unwavering commitment to fostering development and empowerment in the region.

Accompanied by the Advisor for Tribal Affairs, Nagaland, H. Tovihoto Ayemi, Oram also visited the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Diphupar.

Following this, he interacted with vendors and artisans at Adi Bazar, engaging with the local community to discuss challenges and explore ways to support their economic growth through government initiatives.

Explaining the significance of his visit, Oram remarked that it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for ministers to directly engage with citizens across the country, particularly in the northeastern states, and to advance the nation's goal of becoming a developed nation.

He said that his visit is part of the Prime Minister's initiative to send ministers to every corner of the country, with a special focus on the northeast region, to engage with citizens, understand their concerns, and contribute towards building a Vikasit Bharat (Developed India).

On Sunday, Oram held a meeting with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, at his residence in Sovima.

The meeting between the Union Ministers and Chief Minister focused on key developmental projects, including the effective utilization of funds for EMRS and the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation.

Oram emphasized the importance of developing world-class EMRS schools and promoting an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.

On Tuesday, Oram would attend the inauguration of a new community hall at Indisen village in Dimapur, further demonstrating the government's commitment to empowering and uplifting local communities through robust infrastructure development.

The official said that the Centre has so far sanctioned 145 EMRS in eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (10), Assam (15), Manipur (21), Meghalaya (35), Mizoram (17), Nagaland (22), Sikkim (4) and Tripura (21).

Of the total of 145 sanctioned EMRS, only 28 such residential educational institutions are now functioning.