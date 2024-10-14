East Point Convention And Visitors Bureau Wins Prestigious 2024 Readers' Choice Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Point CVB awarded as a first-time recipient in its second year of operations

- Chantel Ross Francois, President of the East Point CVBATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The East Point and Visitors Bureau (EPCVB) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a 2024 Readers' Choice Award, recognizing it as one of the top 33 winners in the entire state of Georgia. This accolade, celebrated among a pool of thousands of competing Convention and Visitors Bureaus (CVBs) and venues across the South, underscores EPCVB's commitment to excellence in the meetings and hospitality industry.In a rigorous voting process that saw over 7,000 readers and fans participate, only 467 organizations were honored with this distinguished award, highlighting the remarkable efforts of the EPCVB team in enhancing the visitor experience and fostering a welcoming environment for meetings and events during its second year of operations.Chantel Ross Francois, President of the East Point CVB, expressed her gratitude:“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to represent East Point - Where the World Meets, and to contribute to the vibrant hospitality landscape of Georgia overall. Winning this award motivates us to continue delivering exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for our visitors and clients.”The Readers' Choice Award will be prominently featured in the highly anticipated December Awards Issue, which serves as a trusted resource for meeting planners, providing valuable insights and peer recommendations. This recognition places EPCVB among the most sought-after destinations and venues for events, further solidifying East Point's role in Georgia's thriving tourism sector. This is a notable win for the EPCVB team who's is currently in their 2nd year of operations and Georgia's newest CVB. EPCVB would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to their exceptional team members, including Keesla Blay-Miezah, Director of Sales, and Candice Tucker, Senior Sales Manager, for their outstanding contributions to wining this award.For more information about the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, visit /About East Point Convention and Visitors BureauThe East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (EPCVB) is dedicated to enhancing the economic and cultural vitality of East Point, Georgia, with a mission to position the city as a premier destination for meetings, events, and tourism. "Where the world meets" emphasizes its strategic location-less than five minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and just a few miles from Downtown Atlanta-making it an ideal hub for travelers and event planners alike. East Point's unique attractions, diverse venues, and rich cultural heritage fosters partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. EPCVB aims to create memorable experiences that not only highlight the charm of East Point but also stimulate local economic growth and community engagement.

Dora Whittley

Whittley Agency

+1 404-343-6137

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.