New Book By S.C. Political Analysts Looks At Donald Trump's 'Hijacking' Of America

S.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new by two South Carolina analysts reveals how Donald 'hijacked' the U.S. and says Trump has attacked the country's greatness.

In "Hijacked Nation: Donald Trump's Attack on America's Greatness," Myrtle Beach

podcaster Bob Gatty and co-author CJ Waldron recap Trump's first term, the 2020 election and aftermath, and the 2024 race – first between and then Vice President Harris vs. Trump. (October 25, Luna Global Media). This is their second book.

"As this is written, it's just over one month to Election Day when America will decide whether to return to the dark days of a Donald Trump presidency or embrace the joyful, hopeful, competent presidency of Vice President

Kamala Harris. Literally our democracy is at stake," wrote Gatty.

"Our job," says

Waldron, "is to preserve American ideals until America comes to its senses."

Gatty and Waldron take readers through the unfolding election from the pages of the podcast and blog

Bob

Gatty founded the Not Fake News blog in response to Trump's complaining about "fake news" and calling journalists "the enemy of the people." It was renamed Lean to the Left and in 2020, the podcast launched.

Gatty worked for newspapers, UPI, and covered Washington for national business publications. His company, G-Net Strategic Communications, assisted trade associations with their communications needs. Gatty also worked on Capitol Hill as press secretary and chief of staff to Reps. Edwin Forsythe and James Florio. A PA native and Maryland transplant, Gatty now lives in Myrtle Beach.

C

J Waldron lived in Schenectady, N.Y., before moving to Myrtle Beach. He is currently an adjunct English professor at Horry Georgetown Technical College in Conway, S.C. Waldron previously was an English and Special Education teacher in Schenectady.

V. Susan Hutchinson,

a contributor to the book, is a Chicago native. She worked in health sciences before moving to Conway in 2017, and is a member of the state AARP Executive Council.

Hutchinson has blogged on Lean to the Left for the past four years.

Publication

Information

"Hijacked Nation: Donald Trump's Attack on America's Greatness"

Publishing October 25

Luna Global Media

Paperback: $11, Kindle $3.99

ISBN

(Paperback): 979-8-9909829-6-3

220 pages

PR

Contact:

Andrew Blum, AJB Communications 917-783-1680,

[email protected]



