Playvs And Omnic.AI Enter Into Game-Changing Partnership To Elevate Esports Performance

PlayVS , the leading esports in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Omnic , a self-service platform that helps players game smarter with AI. The collaboration is set to transform how gamers refine their skills and achieve greater success in competitive play.

As a global leader in esports player performance data and analytics, Omnic uses AI and machine learning to gather insights and perform a detailed analysis of gameplay for users. Their flagship platform, Omnic Forge, analyzes gaming footage and provides players with feedback and statistics to improve their performance in titles including Valorant, Fortnite, Rocket League, Overwatch2 and soon Madden. The new partnership will bring this cutting-edge technology to PlayVS' vast community of gamers at no cost to high school students, helping them gain a competitive edge in their scholastic leagues.

Through Omnic, Forge players can upload five matches at a time and receive two basic insights per match in a free account. They can also match with pro players who share their gaming style and receive detailed match analysis data. Forge Plus players can upload unlimited matches and receive deeper analysis and insights into their gameplay. PlayVS will also assist in the initial training of Omnic Forge AI through esports coaches that will consult on the platform's insights.

"We're excited to collaborate with PlayVS to bring our gaming analysis capabilities to a broader audience," said Shaun Meredith, Omnic Co-founder and CEO. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help gamers improve their skills, win more games, and have fun."

PlayVS is committed to making esports more accessible to youth, while also providing students with valuable skill building opportunities in STEM and leadership. Through its partnership with Omnic, PlayVS aims to enhance the player experience by helping them better understand their in-game performance and integrate real-time feedback. This approach not only improves their gameplay, but also equips them with transferable skills such as critical thinking, adaptability, and effective communication-skills that are essential both in and out of the game.

"Teaming up with Omnic represents a significant leap forward in how we support and develop young gamers," said Jon Chapman, PlayVS CEO. "Their innovative technology will help our community refine their skills and stand out among other gamers, empowering them to continue to refine their craft and reach new heights in and out of the world of esports."

This collaboration between PlayVS and Omnic is set to redefine the future of competitive gaming for youth players. By offering advanced AI analytical tools and skill development resources, PlayVS ensures that students are equipped to excel in esports and gain valuable life skills that will serve them beyond the game. Together, PlayVS and Omnic aim to empower the next generation of players to achieve their full potential.

Students 13 years and older who are interested in using Omnic Forge can sign up here .

About PlayVS

PlayVS (pronounced Play Versus) is North America's leading scholastic esports platform, on a mission to unlock the many benefits of esports for players everywhere. PlayVS offers a single community in which players, coaches, educators and parents come together to compete, connect and grow through the power of esports. PlayVS is the official high school esports partner to the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics and state and regional organizations in the U.S. and Canada that offer officially sanctioned scholastic esports leagues. To learn more about PlayVS, visit .

About Omnic

Omnic is an AI platform for gaming designed to help users game smarter. The self-service platform uses computer vision and deep learning techniques to help every-day gamers, pros and content creators replace hours of manual work, anecdotal theory, and intuition with automation and personalized data driven insights. Omnic was founded in 2021 by MIT alumnus and former nuclear engineer Shaun Meredith.

