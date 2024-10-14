(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Active Agents (2024 Edition): Analysis by Source (Synthetic Surfactants and Bio-Based Surfactants), Product Type, Application, Region and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surface Active Agents market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.17% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 44.02 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 63.96 Billion in 2030. This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Surface Active Agents industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The Global Surface Active Agents Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across diverse industries such as personal care, household cleaning, agriculture, and industrial applications.

A key driver for the market is the growing demand for personal care products, especially in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Consumers are increasingly focusing on hygiene and grooming, which has led to a rise in the consumption of surfactant-based products like shampoos, soaps, and lotions. Additionally, the trend toward natural and organic personal care products has spurred the development of bio-based surfactants, which are perceived as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional synthetic variants. Companies are responding to this shift by investing in research and development to create greener, biodegradable surfactants that meet regulatory standards and cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

In the household cleaning segment, the demand for effective cleaning agents has been on the rise, particularly considering the COVID-19 pandemic, which heightened consumer awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. Surfactants are a key ingredient in products like disinfectants, laundry detergents, and surface cleaners, where their ability to break down oils and dirt is crucial. This increased focus on household cleaning is expected to continue post-pandemic, further driving the surfactants market.

Industrially, surfactants are widely used in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, automotive, and oil & gas. In agriculture, for instance, surfactants are essential in the formulation of agrochemicals like pesticides and herbicides, improving their efficacy by enhancing wetting and spreading on plant surfaces. The global push for food security and increased agricultural production is contributing to a rising demand for surfactants in this sector. Similarly, in the oil & gas industry, surfactants are employed in enhanced oil recovery techniques, enabling companies to extract more oil from existing reserves. These industrial applications represent a significant portion of the market, with ongoing technological advancements expected to expand their use.

Geographically, the market is thriving across several regions, with North America and Europe being mature markets due to the high demand for personal care and household cleaning products. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and expanding industrial activities in countries like China and India. This region is also becoming a hub for manufacturing due to lower production costs and easy access to raw materials, attracting global players to set up operations there.

The shift toward sustainability is another major factor shaping the market's future. With governments and consumers increasingly advocating for environmentally friendly products, companies are innovating to develop bio-based and biodegradable surfactants. Regulations such as the EU's REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) and similar frameworks in other regions are pushing manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact of their products, driving the adoption of greener surfactants.

However, despite its growth potential, the market faces challenges. High raw material costs, stringent regulations, and fluctuating oil prices, which affect the production of synthetic surfactants, are some of the factors that could restrain market growth. Additionally, competition from smaller players and the need for continuous innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences pose hurdles for larger companies.

To remain competitive, companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market reach and product portfolios. Technological advancements, particularly in the development of multifunctional surfactants, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities. The trend toward personalized formulations in personal care and household cleaning products is also driving the demand for specialized surfactants, allowing manufacturers to cater to niche markets and differentiate their offerings.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Surface Active Agents Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Surface Active Agents Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Surface Active Agents Market By Source (Synthetic Surfactants and Bio-Based Surfactants).

The report analyses the Surface Active Agents Market By Product Type (Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, and Cationic Surfactants).

The report analyses the Surface Active Agents Market By Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Food Processing and Other Application).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Source, by Product Type & by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report are:



BASF SE



Dow Inc.



Evonik Industries AG



Clariant AG



Solvay NV/SA



Stepan Company



Croda International plc



Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.



Kao Corporation Lion Corporation

