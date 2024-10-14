(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funds to Support World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross;

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Hosts 1,000-Person Shelter

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International are committing $1,000,000 in monetary donations to support the relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The funds will support two world-renowned organizations, World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross, to aid in immediate recovery and long-term rebuilding for communities devastated by catastrophic storms from Florida to the Carolinas and Tennessee.

In addition to the financial contribution, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has opened its doors as a state-designated shelter at its Event Center, providing safety and refuge for over 1,000 displaced individuals since the shelter was put in place. The shelter is equipped with essential services and resources, offering meals, medical care, and a secure environment for families affected by the hurricanes.

World Central Kitchen has established a mobile kitchen at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center and prepared more than 700 meals for individuals seeking refuge at the shelter. In addition, the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa team has prepared and delivered more than 1,000 meals at shelter sites in the City of Tampa.

A special check presentation will take place at an invite-only event hosted at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood later this month. The event will feature Hard Rock executives and guests of honor to formally present the $1 million donation to representatives from World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida has always been committed to helping our neighbors in times of crisis," said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. "We'd like to thank Governor Ron DeSantis for his partnership in uplifting our communities at this critical time. With the help of our dedicated teams across Florida, we are able to make a meaningful impact for those in need after Hurricanes Helene and Milton."

"Opening our doors to displaced families in Tampa and providing financial support is just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to the recovery efforts," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We are very grateful for the incredible work our partners at World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross do across the globe."



About World Central Kitchen Relief For Hurricanes Helene and Milton:

World Central Kitchen (WCK), founded by chef José Andrés, has been on the ground since the hurricanes struck, providing tens of thousands of meals to families, first responders, and evacuees. WCK is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals to the people in need during crises. WCK is currently operating in four states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Fueled as always by Chef Corps members, restaurant and food truck partners, and volunteers, WCK is working shoulder-to-shoulder with local communities to blanket the devastated region with much needed food and water.

About American Red Cross Relief for Hurricanes Helene and Milton:

The American Red Cross is on the ground, alongside our partners, across five states to make sure no one faces the heartbreaking destruction from back-to-back hurricanes alone. In Florida, the Red Cross priority continues to be making sure people have a safe place to stay with food, water and other support.

In the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee, dozens of Red Cross emergency response vehicles are on the roads providing meals, water and supplies to those living without electricity and struggling to clean up their homes. Today, nearly 2,000 Red Crossers are supporting Milton and Helene relief efforts across the impacted areas - including some 700 in Florida alone.

About the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino complexes for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe of Florida was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and

casino, which debuted in 1979 as Ultimate Bingo and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About Hard Rock®

