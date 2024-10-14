CREA Strengthens Market Position With Addition Of Industry Veteran Myles Vargas-Smith

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CREA appoints Myles Vargas-Smith as VP, enhancing their expertise in office and industrial for CPG, Entertainment, and sectors across LA.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA) today announced the appointment of Myles Vargas-Smith as Vice President, bolstering its expertise in key sectors and expanding its reach across Los Angeles submarkets.Vargas-Smith, a seasoned professional with a proven track record at Avison Young and Newmark, brings extensive experience in advising CPG (Beauty + Fashion), Entertainment, and Technology companies. His expertise spans both office and industrial real estate, with a focus on key markets such as Santa Monica, Culver City, WeHo, and Hollywood."Myles' addition significantly enhances our ability to serve clients across multiple sectors," said Ted Simpson, CREA's founder. "His deep industry knowledge and 'never quit' work ethic align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service."Vargas-Smith's notable assignments include a 93,000 SF purchase for BeBella Cosmetics in Pico Rivera, a 40,000 SF lease for Alcon 3PL in Commerce, and a 20,000 SF lease for Moonbug Entertainment in Hollywood. These deals showcase CREA's capabilities in handling diverse client needs across various submarkets.CREA distinguishes itself through its commitment to a full-time office presence and a robust mentorship program. "Our 'mentorship promise' contributes significantly to the growth of young brokers and ultimately benefits our clients," explained Erik Stiebel, CREA principal.The firm's boutique approach, combined with its principals' global experience, allows CREA to execute locally, nationally, and internationally.Vargas-Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UCLA, where he competed in Cross Country and Track & Field. His athletic background has instilled a strong work ethic that translates into his professional life."I'm excited to reunite with my former colleagues and contribute to CREA's growth," said Vargas-Smith. "Our shared mission of delivering exceptional service aligns perfectly with my professional values."About CREA:Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA) is a boutique firm headquartered in El Segundo, CA. Specializing in office and industrial real estate, CREA serves clients across various sectors including CPG, Entertainment, and Technology. With a commitment to full-time office presence and mentorship, CREA combines deep industry knowledge with personalized service to meet clients' real estate needs.For more information, contact:

Ted Simpson

Commercial Real Estate Advisors

+1 310-384-6512

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.