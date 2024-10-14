Poltava Region's Farmers Obtain Over UAH 69M In Government Assistance Via SAR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, a total of 515 agricultural producers have obtained UAH 69.2 million in assistance for about 17.3 thousand hectares of cultivated land.

The relevant statement was made by the press service of Poltava Regional Military Administration in response to an inquiry from an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Currently, a total of 5,637 agricultural producers from the Poltava region have been registered with the State Agrarian Registry (SAR). According to recent reports, 858 entities submitted requests to the SAR to receive government assistance for 1 hectare of cultivated land. Of them, 515 agricultural producers from the Poltava region have already obtained UAH 69.2 million in government assistance (for about 17.3 thousand hectares),” the report states.

Additionally, 264 entities were provided UAH 11.2 million in subsidies for 1,607 head of cows and 13 entities – UAH 1.3 million for 672 head of sheep and goats. The total amount of government assistance to farmers will reach about UAH 82 million.

A reminder that the State Agrarian Registry (SAR) platform was launched with the support of the European Union on August 12, 2022. The platform was created to help Ukrainian agricultural producers.

As of September 18, 2024, over 176,000 agricultural producers were registered with the SAR. Since the platform was launched, more than 50 support programs had been implemented via the SAR.