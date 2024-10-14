Shincheonji Jeonju Seminar Finale Resounds With Joyful Cheers From Over 16,000 Attendees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JEONJU, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The festival of making known the mysteries of Revelation concluded in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on the 13th, marking the end of an event that had drawn much attention since late last month.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji), held the 'Shincheonji Jeonju Evangelism Seminar' on the 13th, with over 16,000 attendees, including about 250 pastors (with an additional 200 pastors that joined online).

Chairman Lee Man Hee delivering a lecture at the 'Shincheonji Jeonju Evangelism Seminar' held at Shincheonji Jeonju Church on the 13th.

A crowd gathers to listen to Chairman Lee Man Hee's lecture at the 'Shincheonji Jeonju Evangelism Seminar' held at Shincheonji Jeonju Church on the 13th.

Continue Reading

To greet those arriving early, Shincheonji members lined up along the more than 1 km stretch from 'Honamjeilmun,' located near the Jeonju Interchange (IC), to the venue, offering a variety of performances to welcome them. Traditional marching bands in ceremonial attire paraded through the streets, transforming the seminar into a festive occasion.

Chairman Lee, who delivered the lecture, addressed the attending pastors at the start, saying, "If there is anything wrong in the message I deliver, feel free to raise your hand and ask a question at any time."

Chairman Lee explained that just as Jesus fulfilled the prophecies of the Old Testament at His first coming, today the events of the Book of Revelation are being fulfilled. He went through the events of each chapter of Revelation, emphasizing, "We must confirm who we are according to the Bible and whether we have been recreated according to it."

"The contents of the Book of Revelation must not be added to or subtracted from," Chairman Lee said. "If there is a place that clearly testifies to this, you must go and confirm and learn it."

After the lecture, two pastors from other denominations presented Chairman Lee with bouquets of flowers, expressing their gratitude, saying, "Thank you for opening our eyes about the Book of Revelation. We will learn this message well and preach it."

One pastor from the North Jeolla region, who attended the evangelism seminar, remarked, "It was impressive how strongly he emphasized that the Book of Revelation is Jesus' promise and must not be added to and subtracted from. I think it would be good to open my heart and earnestly learn this word."

A representative from Shincheonji Church said, "We are grateful to all who supported and attended over the past 20 days. We will prepare for more opportunities to meet again in the future. Going forward, Shincheonji Church will continue to practice faith according to the Bible and dedicate all efforts to spreading the message of the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation in our time."

Contact:

Scott Alwin

626-230-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED