OXYENERGY AGELESS SWITCH Is Leading A Revolutionary New Era In Anti-Aging With Groundbreaking Innovation.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auckland, New Zealand , Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of a rapidly aging global population and a growing awareness of among consumers, the demand for premium oral anti-aging nutritional products is surging. OXYENERGY , a specialized nutritional brand from New Zealand, has developed and produced AGELESS SWITCH, a cutting-edge product based on the concept of "comprehensive anti-aging and stem cell activation," aiming to create a truly functional anti-aging solution. This innovative approach has quickly garnered widespread attention worldwide, with numerous prominent media outlets covering the product, and endorsements from respected professionals, including professors, nutritionists, and international pageant winners. As a result, AGELESS SWITCH PQQ has gained significant traction, emerging as a dominant new trend in the oral beauty and anti-aging market.









PQQ (Pyrroloquinoline Quinone) holds a highly esteemed position in the fields of biomedical and nutritional sciences, earning the title of "King of Immunity." Due to its complex extraction process, the purified form of PQQ commands an exceptionally high price on the international market-exceeding the value of gold by over a thousand times. For a long time, this made PQQ available only for research purposes. However, further studies revealed that PQQ can effectively target and neutralize free radicals in the body, mitigating oxidative stress damage to cellular structures. This potent protection of cellular health surpasses that of traditional antioxidants, leading to the widespread adoption of PQQ in anti-aging products.

The AGELESS SWITCH PQQ product builds on traditional PQQ formulations, seeking innovative breakthroughs in both technology and formulation. It focuses on stem cell activation technology and sets a new market benchmark with a high concentration of 50mg per capsule and over 99% purity achieved through patented extraction processes. This product is further enhanced by premium ingredients such as Ergothioneine, Pterostilbene, and Apple Stem Cell Extract. Utilizing advanced 6-in-1 Black Gold Anti-Aging Technology, it upgrades its antioxidant capacity by 60,000 times, establishing the Black Gold Anti-Aging Pyramid and offering a three-step targeted anti-aging solution for full-body rejuvenation.

OXYENERGY's AGELESS SWITCH PQQ stands out in the industry with its pioneering biotechnology and advanced formulation, positioning itself as a trailblazer driving further development in the anti-aging sector. Its excellent product reputation has sparked a global following, earning it the nickname“the black bandage of oral supplements.” This has ignited an unprecedented AGELESS SWITCH PQQ trend in the global anti-aging market, with countless consumers adopting it in their daily routines to affirm their status as anti-aging enthusiasts. Industry experts have remarked, "The global era of OXYENERGY AGELESS SWITCH has arrived!"

As a global pioneer in the field of dietary nutrition, the New Zealand brand OXYENERGY consistently stays at the forefront of industry development with its forward-thinking vision and scientific expertise. Committed to advancing the anti-aging sector and other health-related fields, OXYENERGY continues to drive breakthroughs and innovations in the global health industry. The brand is leading more consumers toward a younger, healthier future.

CONTACT: sunny chen OXYENERGY headquarter-nz at oxyenergy-labs.com