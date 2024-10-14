Audrey Morris Cosmetics International Unveils New Line Of Professional Size Cosmetic Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audrey Morris Cosmetics International, a leading innovator in the beauty industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of professional-size cosmetic products . This comprehensive collection includes a variety of high-quality cleansers, toners, moisturizers, serums, eye creams, makeup removers, makeup products, masques, and scrubs, all designed to meet the needs of beauty professionals.



Manufactured and filled in the USA, Audrey Morris Cosmetics' private label cosmetic products are crafted from natural ingredients. These products are paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. This commitment to purity and ethical production ensures that our products are safe and effective for all skin types.



“Our new professional size product line is a game-changer for beauty professionals,” said Nabila Alam, sales manager at Audrey Morris Cosmetics.“We understand the importance of using high-quality, reliable products in a professional setting, and we are proud to offer a range that meets these standards and supports sustainability and ethical practices.”



The new product line comes in clear plastic containers with a white cap, making them perfect for easy rebranding. Available in backbar size, these products are ideal for salons, spas, and beauty clinics looking to offer their clients top-notch skincare and cosmetic solutions at affordable prices.



Essential features of Audrey Morris Cosmetics' new professional-size cosmetic products include:



.Natural Ingredients: Carefully selected to ensure optimal skin health and effectiveness.

.Paraben-Free: Free from harmful preservatives that can irritate the skin.

.Gluten-Free: Safe for those with gluten sensitivities.

.Cruelty-Free: No animal testing, aligning with our commitment to ethical beauty.

.Professional Size: Generous backbar sizes designed for professional use.

.Rebranding Ready: Clear plastic containers with a white cap for easy customization.



This new line reflects the company's dedication to providing beauty professionals with the tools they need to succeed, offering quality and convenience in one package.



For more information about Audrey Morris Cosmetics International and our new professional-size cosmetic products, please visit our website.



About Audrey Morris Cosmetics International

Audrey Morris Cosmetics International is a pioneer in the private label beauty industry and is known for its innovative and high-quality products. Based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, our mission is to empower beauty professionals with products that are effective and ethical, ensuring the best results for their clients. Our commitment to natural ingredients and cruelty-free practices sets us apart.

Ayesha Chohan

Audrey Morris Cosmetics International

+1 954-332-2000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.