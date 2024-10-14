Sembix Launches Modernimpact: No Cost Legacy System Modernization For Social Good

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transforming Community Organizations and Non-Profits Through Cutting-Edge AI-Driven Solutions

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sembix, a company dedicated to revolutionizing legacy system modernization, is proud to announce the launch of ModernImpact , a new Public Social Impact offering that aims to support Texas-based nonprofits, educational institutions, and community-focused entities by providing small legacy system modernizations at no cost.

ModernImpact harnesses the power of Sembix's advanced AI-driven to bring critical application modernization to community-focused organizations

across Texas that may be struggling to maintain outdated systems. By offering this service free of charge, Sembix is committed to giving back to the Texas community by ensuring that mission-driven groups can achieve their full potential without technological barriers.

"At Sembix, we understand the challenges many community organizations face when trying to serve their mission with old and outdated technology," said Danny Weldon, Co-Founder and CEO of Sembix. "With ModernImpact, we are empowering organizations throughout Texas to enhance their capabilities and make a greater impact without the burden of outdated software holding them back."

About ModernImpact

ModernImpact is open to nonprofits, educational institutions, social enterprises, and community organizations across Texas that need their legacy systems upgraded to current technology standards. By providing AI-powered system modernization at no cost to the organization, Sembix hopes to boost the efficiency and capability of these entities, enabling enhanced delivery of their services.

Eligible organizations will be able to apply through the Sembix ModernImpact webpage. Texas-based organizations selected will receive a no-cost system modernization that includes everything from analysis through rebuilding legacy systems into cloud-native solutions.

How ModernImpact Works



Application Submission : Interested organizations can apply at: .

Selection Process : Sembix will select projects based on their potential social impact and alignment with our mission and eligibility in Texas . Modernization Delivery : Sembix will provide a complete modernization solution-from feature extraction and system redesign to deployment.

Podcast: Learn More About ModernImpact

To dive deeper into how ModernImpact is leveraging AI to revolutionize public social impact programs, listen to our podcast titled ModernImpact: How AI is Revolutionizing Public Social Impact Programs available on Spotify .

About Sembix

Sembix delivers AI-powered app modernization solutions, transforming legacy systems into agile, cloud-native technologies. Combining advanced AI with technical expertise, Sembix helps organizations drive innovation and growth. They support both commercial and social impact projects, using technology for positive transformation.

For more information, visit

or contact:

Media Contact

John Flaherty

Sembix, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 713-588-0505

SOURCE Sembix

