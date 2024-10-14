Infor Cloverleaf Integrates With NVIDIA Holoscan To Revolutionize AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support With Real-Time Healthcare Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the cloud complete company, has announced that the Infor Cloverleaf Data Integration is now interoperable with the N VIDIA 's Holoscan AI platform, aimed at enhancing medical devices with cutting-edge AI and deep technologies. Infor Cloverleaf, a leader in healthcare interoperability solutions, helps medical device customers integrate and share healthcare data across different systems and platforms, such as electronic records and medical devices. By pairing this with NVIDIA Holoscan, a platform optimized for real-time AI processing on the edge, customers can harness high-quality data to feed into AI models efficiently. In addition, medical device customers can leverage NVIDIA Holoscan's real-time AI capabilities to build agents and applications that assist clinicians by providing real time insights that can be leveraged pre, intra, and post procedure. By connecting this real-time processing power with the Cloverleaf interoperability engine, the AI agents can access up-to-date patient data, imaging, and vitals in real time, making more precise recommendations.

Infor Cloverleaf, recognized as one of the leading data integration solutions in healthcare and life sciences by the Black Book analyst report , has been widely adopted across hospitals and medical research facilities worldwide. Its continual top-tier rankings in this analyst report underscore its unmatched value in secure and compliant data interoperability, which is critical for managing the vast amounts of data essential in AI applications.

NVIDIA Holoscan is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by delivering real-time AI processing to applications ranging from diagnostic imaging to robotic surgery. The integration of Cloverleaf with NVIDIA Holoscan will enable developers to build powerful sensor processing AI applications that can easily integrate with EHR systems to leverage patient-specific data, with the goal of improving patient outcomes, enhancing surgical procedures, and reducing administrative burdens.

"We are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA on its Holoscan platform. Together, our customers will benefit from cutting-edge AI and deep learning technologies to improve patient care, accelerate research, and enhance operational efficiency," said Jeff Mueller, senior vice president, general manager, Infor. "Cloverleaf's ability to scale effortlessly across multiple healthcare systems enables a seamless flow of diverse data, creating a unified platform that ensures all clinical, operational, and administrative information is accessible in real-time. This interoperability complements NVIDIA Holoscan by feeding it a continuous, structured stream of data for real-time AI-driven analysis, improving both diagnostic accuracy and patient care efficiency.

"Seamless connectivity across diverse medical devices and healthcare data systems is crucial to the development and deployment of AI-powered healthcare applications," said David Niewolny, senior director of business development for healthcare/medical, NVIDIA. "The Infor Cloverleaf integration with NVIDIA Holoscan provides the healthcare and MedTech industries with the ability to leverage a comprehensive and standardized data set to develop real-time AI applications."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit .

Christina Ledger

312-662-2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED